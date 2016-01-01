See All Physicians Assistants in Petoskey, MI
Casey Weitzel, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Casey Weitzel, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Petoskey, MI. 

Casey Weitzel works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 221-4870
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Casey Weitzel, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811658347
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Casey Weitzel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Casey Weitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Casey Weitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Casey Weitzel works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI. View the full address on Casey Weitzel’s profile.

Casey Weitzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Weitzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Weitzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Weitzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

