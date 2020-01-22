Casey Welk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Casey Welk
Overview of Casey Welk
Casey Welk is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA.
Casey Welk works at
Casey Welk's Office Locations
-
1
Health Innovations Inc.9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 812, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Directions (310) 550-1010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Casey Welk?
Casey Welk was like a grandson to me. Casey was one of the best primary health care providers I ever had. He was absolutely adorable and so sweet and caring. And he was smart and funny. We had a wonderful time together. I became very fond of him. He was a great healer. One of his hugs would make me feel right for the rest of the week! So it was much to my dismay that after only a year he was leaving Men's Health Foundation for other opportunities. He broke this old man's heart.
About Casey Welk
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083104582
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Welk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Welk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Welk works at
4 patients have reviewed Casey Welk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Welk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Welk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Welk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.