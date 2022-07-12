See All Physicians Assistants in St Petersburg, FL
Casey Woods, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (13)
Overview

Casey Woods, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    6110 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 821-3600
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2022
    It took me years to find a dermatologist that gave me a complete body scan that was longer than a minute!!! I've been seeing Casey Woods for years and she is the most thorough, kind, knowledgable PA/dermatologist I've ever been to...she takes time to LISTEN to your concerns and offer the best solution. The Techs and office staff are AMAZING as well...Jade/Jessica will greet you with a warm smile and friendly check in/out!
    Queenie Tarrou — Jul 12, 2022
    Photo: Casey Woods, PA-C
    About Casey Woods, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063738557
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Casey Woods has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Casey Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Casey Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Woods, there are benefits to both methods.

