Jordan Sauls, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jordan Sauls, NP

Jordan Sauls, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Jordan Sauls works at Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jordan Sauls' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation
    1053 Center St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 491-0909
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 07, 2021
    Jordan has been my PCP for over a year now and is second to none. No matter her client load or busy home like she is always quick to respond and has amazing bedside manner. I have and will continue to refer my family and friend to her.
    Tiffany McCoy — Jun 07, 2021
    About Jordan Sauls, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932599206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan Sauls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Jordan Sauls works at Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Jordan Sauls's profile.

    Jordan Sauls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Sauls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Sauls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Sauls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

