Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (13)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Braam works at American Behavioral Clinics in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Elm Grove, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Clinic
    7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-1677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Elm Grove Clinic
    15285 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 797-2818
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anorexia
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anorexia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • APS Healthcare
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Health
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174679344
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Braam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

