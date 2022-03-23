Dr. Braam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Locations
1
Southwest Clinic7330 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-1677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Elm Grove Clinic15285 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, WI 53122 Directions (262) 797-2818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been in therapy for years and Dr Cassandra KNOWS her stuff. She’s helped me keep my bipolar disorder manageable to be able to run my own business and have minimal disruptions in my life. Thank you.
About Dr. Cassandra Braam, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174679344
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
