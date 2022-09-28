See All Nurse Practitioners in Lancaster, SC
Cassandra Calloway, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cassandra Calloway, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cassandra Calloway, FNP

Cassandra Calloway, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lancaster, SC. 

Cassandra Calloway works at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cassandra Calloway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
    201 W Meeting St Ste A, Lancaster, SC 29720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cassandra Calloway?

    Sep 28, 2022
    She is my favorite doctor ??
    Ashlie — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cassandra Calloway, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Calloway, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Calloway to family and friends

    Cassandra Calloway's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cassandra Calloway

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Calloway, FNP.

    About Cassandra Calloway, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003446998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Calloway, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Calloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Calloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Calloway works at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. View the full address on Cassandra Calloway’s profile.

    Cassandra Calloway has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Calloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Calloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Calloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.