Cassandra Desmet, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
North Jersey Internal Medicine, 92 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601, (201) 342-0066. Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00am - 7:00pm, Saturday 9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Very very upset Cassandra not at my doctors office any longer ... preferred seeing Cassandra because you got the sense she cared more than the average doctor at the office she was in and she definitely knew the medications way better then any of them ... the office staff otherwise is absolutely atrocious and the doctors average at best !! Cassandra’s gone and I realized she was the only reason that kept me going to advanced medical ... I’m with her ... outta there
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851786388
Cassandra Desmet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Desmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cassandra Desmet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Desmet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Desmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Desmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.