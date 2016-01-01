See All Clinical Psychologists in Augusta, GA
Cassandra Groth

Clinical Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cassandra Groth is a Clinical Psychologist in Augusta, GA. 

Cassandra Groth works at Augusta University Psychiatry and Health Behavior in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Psychiatry and Health
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-6597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    About Cassandra Groth

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912521394
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Groth is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Groth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Groth works at Augusta University Psychiatry and Health Behavior in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Cassandra Groth’s profile.

    Cassandra Groth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Groth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Groth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Groth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

