Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Cassandra McLaughlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gartenberg Family Medicine Pllc428 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 677-8282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra McLaughlin?
We were patients of hers about 7-8 years ago. The best in the profession! We will be moving back to AZ soon and I cannot wait to see her again! Chris and Cheryl Scott
About Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497913594
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra McLaughlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra McLaughlin works at
7 patients have reviewed Cassandra McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.