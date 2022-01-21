See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Cassandra Ouellette, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Overview of Cassandra Ouellette, NP

Cassandra Ouellette, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Mgh.

Cassandra Ouellette works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Holden, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cassandra Ouellette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
    33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6255
  2. 2
    Westborough Location
    106 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 871-0780
  3. 3
    Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC
    64 Boyden Rd, Holden, MA 01520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 829-6765
  4. 4
    Worcester Medical Center
    123 Summer St # 150, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3110
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I met her today and she was rather nice and worked with me and my needs.
    — Jan 21, 2022
    About Cassandra Ouellette, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760796551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mgh
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Ouellette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Ouellette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Ouellette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Ouellette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Ouellette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

