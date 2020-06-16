Cassandra Rouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra Rouse, PA-C
Overview
Cassandra Rouse, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO.
Cassandra Rouse works at
Locations
Affinia Healthcare6763 Page Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63133 Directions (314) 678-9860
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Actually listens to my concerns and works to find a solution. The best Doctor I have ever had. She blends professionalism and genuine concern like no other.
About Cassandra Rouse, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881085256
Cassandra Rouse accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Rouse works at
2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Rouse.
