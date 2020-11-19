See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Edmond, OK
Cassie Davis, APRN

Pain Management
Overview of Cassie Davis, APRN

Cassie Davis, APRN is a Pain Management Specialist in Edmond, OK. 

Cassie Davis works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Cassie Davis' Office Locations

    Integrative Medical Solutions
    65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 253-2210
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suture Removal
Suture Removal

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Excellant!
    Thomas M. — Nov 19, 2020
    About Cassie Davis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548616295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassie Davis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassie Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassie Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassie Davis works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Cassie Davis’s profile.

    Cassie Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

