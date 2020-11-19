Cassie Davis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassie Davis, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cassie Davis, APRN
Cassie Davis, APRN is a Pain Management Specialist in Edmond, OK.

Cassie Davis' Office Locations
Integrative Medical Solutions65 S Saints Blvd, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 253-2210Monday8:00am - 3:45pmTuesday8:00am - 3:45pmWednesday8:00am - 3:45pmThursday8:00am - 3:45pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Cassie Davis, APRN
- Pain Management
- English
- 1548616295
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassie Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cassie Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassie Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Cassie Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
