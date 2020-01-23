See All Clinical Psychologists in Gainesville, FL
Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    115 Ne 7th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 317-8474

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cassie Hessler-Smith?

Jan 23, 2020
Cassie is very aware of a persons sensory experiences. She helps people who suffered traumatic life events, especially childhood trauma. She carefully gives constructive feedback that never feels like a pass of judgement, rather a differing perspective. I’ve seen Cassie for a couple of years now. I highly recommend her.
— Jan 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cassie Hessler-Smith to family and friends

Cassie Hessler-Smith's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cassie Hessler-Smith

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY.

About Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659306082
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassie Hessler-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Cassie Hessler-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Hessler-Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Hessler-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Hessler-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cassie Hessler-Smith, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.