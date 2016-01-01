Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD
Overview of Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD
Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
CHROMA modern Eyewear Eyecare1700 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 737-6281Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
About Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD
- Optometry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.