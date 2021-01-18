See All Phlebologists in Paramus, NJ
Cassie Thomas, FNP-C

Phlebology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cassie Thomas, FNP-C is a Phlebologist in Paramus, NJ. 

Cassie Thomas works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chuback Vein Center
    205 Robin Rd Ste 333, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-4434
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
M. Z. — Jan 18, 2021
About Cassie Thomas, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Phlebology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Malayalam
NPI Number
  • 1831635424
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassie Thomas, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cassie Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cassie Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cassie Thomas works at Chuback Vein Center in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Cassie Thomas’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Cassie Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

