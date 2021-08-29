See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Cathaline Pearson, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cathaline Pearson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cathaline Pearson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (78)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    9310 S Eastern Ave Ste 122, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 489-3300
  2. 2
    Wolfson Medical Center
    6803 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 452-2525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cathaline Pearson?

    Aug 29, 2021
    I realized I’ve been seeing Cathleen about 50 years now and don’t think I’ve left a review. She is the best primary care I’ve ever had. She says what she means, and means what she says. No in between. She’s tough, with a emphatic side to her. If you follow her instructions and you need it she will go out her way to accommodate you. But you have to work on you too. My insurance dropped her once for a few years and it was hard. I got her back and I’m happily back in her care.
    Mary B — Aug 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cathaline Pearson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Cathaline Pearson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cathaline Pearson to family and friends

    Cathaline Pearson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cathaline Pearson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cathaline Pearson, PA.

    About Cathaline Pearson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508821281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cathaline Pearson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathaline Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cathaline Pearson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cathaline Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Cathaline Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathaline Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathaline Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathaline Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cathaline Pearson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.