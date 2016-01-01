Dr. Catharine Abbott, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catharine Abbott, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catharine Abbott, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Abbott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christian Clinic for Counseling Inc3832 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-9322
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbott?
About Dr. Catharine Abbott, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386605293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.