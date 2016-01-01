Catharine Aune, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catharine Aune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catharine Aune, APNP
Overview of Catharine Aune, APNP
Catharine Aune, APNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Catharine Aune works at
Catharine Aune's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catharine Aune?
About Catharine Aune, APNP
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437573086
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Catharine Aune accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catharine Aune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catharine Aune works at
Catharine Aune has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catharine Aune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catharine Aune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catharine Aune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.