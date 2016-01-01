Dr. Jenkins Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathearine Jenkins Hall, PHD
Overview of Dr. Cathearine Jenkins Hall, PHD
Dr. Cathearine Jenkins Hall, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Dr. Jenkins Hall works at
Dr. Jenkins Hall's Office Locations
Cathearine Jenkins Hall Psychology Phd PC27281 Las Ramblas Ste 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 367-1335
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Cathearine Jenkins Hall, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1588694954
Dr. Jenkins Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.