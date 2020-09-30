See All Counselors in Canfield, OH
Catherine Baker, LPCC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Catherine Baker, LPCC is a Counselor in Canfield, OH. 

Catherine Baker works at Catherine S. Baker, LPCC, NCC, LTD in Canfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine S. Baker, LPCC, NCC, LTD
    23 Lisbon St Ste L, Canfield, OH 44406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 533-3044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 30, 2020
    Best therapist I have found!
    — Sep 30, 2020
    About Catherine Baker, LPCC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376592857
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Youth Services Unit, Forum Health
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Baker, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Baker works at Catherine S. Baker, LPCC, NCC, LTD in Canfield, OH. View the full address on Catherine Baker’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Catherine Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

