Catherine Bateman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Catherine Bateman, MA
Overview
Catherine Bateman, MA is a Counselor in Wayne, PA.
Catherine Bateman works at
Locations
Bonnie Marshall LLC121 N Wayne Ave Ste 300, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (781) 454-6530
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was one of Katie's first cilents when she graduated from College. I have been seeing her since I was 14, I am now 25. She has seen absolutely everything in my life from the high's and low's. I can truly say I am not who I would be today without her.
About Catherine Bateman, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1689946659
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Bateman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Catherine Bateman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Bateman.
