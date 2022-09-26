Catherine Budd, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Budd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Budd, ARNP
Overview of Catherine Budd, ARNP
Catherine Budd, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Budd's Office Locations
- 1 5701 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (305) 735-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Responds to messages,
About Catherine Budd, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629063417
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Budd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Budd accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Budd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Catherine Budd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Budd.
