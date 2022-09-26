See All Family Doctors in Marathon, FL
Catherine Budd, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Catherine Budd, ARNP

Catherine Budd, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Catherine Budd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5701 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 735-4107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fishermen's Community Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Very caring. Responds to messages,
    Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Catherine Budd, ARNP
    Catherine Budd, ARNP

    About Catherine Budd, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629063417
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Budd, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Budd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Budd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Budd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Catherine Budd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Budd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Budd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Budd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

