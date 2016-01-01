Catherine Cannan, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Cannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Cannan, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Catherine Cannan, APRN
Catherine Cannan, APRN is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Plainville, CT.
Catherine Cannan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Catherine Cannan's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 4, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 224-4408
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Cannan?
About Catherine Cannan, APRN
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1740821115
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Cannan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Cannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Cannan works at
Catherine Cannan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Cannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Cannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Cannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.