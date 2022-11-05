Dr. Chickos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD
Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD is an Optometrist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Chickos' Office Locations
Costco Pharmacy #2491510 N Pointe Dr, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 220-2741
Ratings & Reviews
Arrived a little early, waited a few minutes. Gave me a through exam. Answered all my questions while doing the test. Will return for next annual exam.
About Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1841299401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chickos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chickos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chickos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chickos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chickos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.