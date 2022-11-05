See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD

Optometry
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD

Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD is an Optometrist in Durham, NC. 

Dr. Chickos works at Costco Pharmacy #249 in Durham, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chickos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #249
    1510 N Pointe Dr, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-2741

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 05, 2022
Arrived a little early, waited a few minutes. Gave me a through exam. Answered all my questions while doing the test. Will return for next annual exam.
Oldtreker — Nov 05, 2022
Photo: Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD
About Dr. Catherine Chickos, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841299401
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chickos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chickos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chickos works at Costco Pharmacy #249 in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chickos’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chickos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chickos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chickos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chickos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

