Dr. Clodfelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Clodfelter, PHD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Clodfelter, PHD
Dr. Catherine Clodfelter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Clodfelter works at
Dr. Clodfelter's Office Locations
Catherine Clodfelter Phd PA3000 Bethesda Pl Ste 102, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 794-0220
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Clodfelter, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1255433892
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clodfelter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clodfelter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Clodfelter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clodfelter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clodfelter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clodfelter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.