Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
Locations
- 1 8134 Country Village Dr Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 756-8398
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins is a very thorough and caring psychologist. Her bedside manner is explicit. She does what is in the best interest of the patient. Dr. Collins, thank you for caring.
About Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821208042
