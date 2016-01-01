See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Catherine Connell, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Catherine Connell, APN

Catherine Connell, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Catherine Connell works at Cavhs Hot Springs Cboc in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Connell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cavhs Hot Springs Cboc
    177 Sawtooth Oak St, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 520-6283

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Catherine Connell, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609976174
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Catherine Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Catherine Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Catherine Connell works at Cavhs Hot Springs Cboc in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Catherine Connell’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Catherine Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Connell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

