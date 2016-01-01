Catherine Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Connell, APN
Overview of Catherine Connell, APN
Catherine Connell, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
Catherine Connell works at
Catherine Connell's Office Locations
-
1
Cavhs Hot Springs Cboc177 Sawtooth Oak St, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 520-6283
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Connell?
About Catherine Connell, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609976174
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Connell works at
3 patients have reviewed Catherine Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.