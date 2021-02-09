See All Family Doctors in Elkhart, IN
Catherine Dos Santos, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Catherine Dos Santos, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. 

Catherine Dos Santos works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart
    3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2021
    I've never felt more comfortable and cared for than I have with Catherine. She has taken health care to a whole new experience and level. She looks out for your best interest and is dedicated and passionate about her work. She takes the time to listen and understand how you feel and explains beyond any provider I've ever had. She makes you feel self and welcome to talk about any health issue and you can feel comfortable talking about difficult issues. She follows through with decisions and health choices so you don't have to wait. She doesn't rush appointments and makes you feel welcome as a patient and not just a number. I couldn't be more happier! Also her nurses and support staff is right there with her and they are just as amazing !! If Goshen Health did one thing right it was this provider and her whole office !
    Courtney M. — Feb 09, 2021
    About Catherine Dos Santos, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063866804
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Dos Santos, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Dos Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Dos Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Dos Santos works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. View the full address on Catherine Dos Santos’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Catherine Dos Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Dos Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Dos Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Dos Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

