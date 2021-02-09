Catherine Dos Santos, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Dos Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Dos Santos, FNP
Catherine Dos Santos, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN.
Catherine Dos Santos works at
Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve never felt more comfortable and cared for than I have with Catherine. She has taken health care to a whole new experience and level. She looks out for your best interest and is dedicated and passionate about her work. She takes the time to listen and understand how you feel and explains beyond any provider I’ve ever had. She makes you feel self and welcome to talk about any health issue and you can feel comfortable talking about difficult issues. She follows through with decisions and health choices so you don’t have to wait. She doesn’t rush appointments and makes you feel welcome as a patient and not just a number. I couldn’t be more happier! Also her nurses and support staff is right there with her and they are just as amazing !! If Goshen Health did one thing right it was this provider and her whole office !
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063866804
- Goshen Health Hospital
Catherine Dos Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Dos Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Dos Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Catherine Dos Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Dos Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Dos Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Dos Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.