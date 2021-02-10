See All Counselors in Gaithersburg, MD
Overview

Catherine Eaton, LCPC is a Counselor in Gaithersburg, MD. 

Catherine Eaton works at Upcounty Pastoral Counseling Services in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gaithersburg Office
    915 Russell Ave Ste B, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 401-8686
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Feb 10, 2021
    Has been very patient and helpful to my son
    Kenny s — Feb 10, 2021
    About Catherine Eaton, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851728885
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland, College Park
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Eaton, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Eaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Eaton works at Upcounty Pastoral Counseling Services in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Catherine Eaton’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Catherine Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Eaton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

