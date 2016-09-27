Dr. Catherine Evans, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Evans, PHD
Dr. Catherine Evans, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Evans works at
Banner - University Medical Group LLC3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-1000
Evans Neuropsychology and Therapy PLC1001 Office Park Rd Ste 301, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 985-8209
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

I have been seeing Dr. Evans since the end of 2000 for dealing with the resulting issues of a brain injury. I believe she is a very thorough practitioner with a main goal of enabling the people she sees to continue or adapt to the "life" they currently have. She has helped me deal with several life-changing issues that could have turned out bad for me. She has insight into what may be the next best step to take on our personal journeys in life. It all comes in the form of suggestions.
About Dr. Catherine Evans, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124005129
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Drake University
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.