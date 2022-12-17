See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Catherine Fisher, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Catherine Fisher, CRNP

Catherine Fisher, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2801 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 961-1441
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Catherine Fisher, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902437148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Catherine Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

