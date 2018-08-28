Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Frank, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Frank, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Locations
CM Counsel523 Plymouth Rd Ste 215, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 825-9400
CM Counsel740 Springdale Dr Ste 102, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-0780Tuesday5:00pm - 11:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 11:00pmFriday5:00pm - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
CM Counsel210 Mall Blvd Ste 204, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 808-5340
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- CompPsych
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Cathy Frank is the best! Life changing best!
About Dr. Catherine Frank, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.