Catherine Gannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Gannon, FNP-C
Overview of Catherine Gannon, FNP-C
Catherine Gannon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Catherine Gannon works at
Catherine Gannon's Office Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC1630 WOODBROOKE DR, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-6330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Contrary to what the other review was for the first time I had a doctor actually listen to me what a pleasant bedside manner she has I have a brain disease and she definitely took the time out for me, recommend our hands down
About Catherine Gannon, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568013316
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Gannon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Catherine Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Catherine Gannon works at
3 patients have reviewed Catherine Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.