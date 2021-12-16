See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Catherine Gannon, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (3)
Overview of Catherine Gannon, FNP-C

Catherine Gannon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Catherine Gannon works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Assocs in Salisbury, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Gannon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC
    1630 WOODBROOKE DR, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 912-6330
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Contrary to what the other review was for the first time I had a doctor actually listen to me what a pleasant bedside manner she has I have a brain disease and she definitely took the time out for me, recommend our hands down
    Robin S LaBelle — Dec 16, 2021
    About Catherine Gannon, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568013316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Gannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Gannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Gannon works at Peninsula Neurosurgical Assocs in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Catherine Gannon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Catherine Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Gannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Gannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Gannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

