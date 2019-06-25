Dr. Catherine Garrett, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Garrett, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Garrett, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Dr. Garrett works at
Val. J. Umphress Ph.d. LLC98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 810, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-2800
- 2 98 211 Pali Momi St Ste 810, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Ohana Healthplan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Garrett is a very good listener. She provides wonderful feedback and things to try. She is non-judgmental and very easy to talk to. I appreciate her attentiveness.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033275920
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
