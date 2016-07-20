Catherine Gianan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Gianan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Gianan
Offers telehealth
Overview of Catherine Gianan
Catherine Gianan is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL.
Catherine Gianan works at
Catherine Gianan's Office Locations
-
1
Finlay Occupational Health LLC3033 W Jefferson St Ste 201, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 942-6323
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Catherine Gianan is the best therapist that I have had. I have been bipolar for 40 years and have worked with dozens of therapists and doctors. So believe me I am speaking from experience. Catherine his warm friendly personable caring and will help you with your problems with great knowledge and caring. Give her a try you won't be disappointed. Michael K
About Catherine Gianan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174616320
Catherine Gianan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Gianan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Gianan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Gianan works at
3 patients have reviewed Catherine Gianan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Gianan.
