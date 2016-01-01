See All Psychiatrists in Norwich, CT
Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP

Adult Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Norwich, CT
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP

Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Girard works at Pyschiatric Medication Management in Norwich, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Girard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Care
    200 W TOWN ST, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-1508
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Girard Health & Wellness
    19 Concord St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 916-6244
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144396532
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
