Cathy Gordon, RN
Overview of Cathy Gordon, RN
Cathy Gordon, RN is a Midwife in Overland Park, KS.
Cathy Gordon's Office Locations
New Birth Company9209 W 110th St Ste 36, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 382-5266
New Birth Company721 N 31st St Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 382-5269
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cathy Gordon, RN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1497715437
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathy Gordon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathy Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
