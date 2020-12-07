Catherine Heath, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Heath, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Heath, MA is a Counselor in Seattle, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4850 California Ave SW Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 650-2178
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Heath?
Very good. Catherine is very supportive and offers great advice and assistance for stress and anxiety.
About Catherine Heath, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1740358407
Education & Certifications
- SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Heath accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Catherine Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Heath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.