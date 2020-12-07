See All Counselors in Seattle, WA
Catherine Heath, MA

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Catherine Heath, MA is a Counselor in Seattle, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4850 California Ave SW Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98116
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    5.0
    Dec 07, 2020
    Very good. Catherine is very supportive and offers great advice and assistance for stress and anxiety.
    Caleb — Dec 07, 2020
    About Catherine Heath, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740358407
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Heath, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Catherine Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Heath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

