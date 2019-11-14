Dr. Judkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catherine Judkins, PHD
Dr. Catherine Judkins, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Judkins works at
Locations
Ssm Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 577-5600
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Hood-Judkins in 2014 when my son was 10 yrs old and entering 5th grade. He was a disaster. Could not still sit, concentrate, act appropriately in social settings, etc. We had no idea what was wrong. After a thorough review of Colin's symptoms, Dr. Hood-Judkins pointed out something we had not given much thought too. His stomach-aches. With her recommendation, we followed-up with a specialist in auto-immune disorders. That led to my son's PANDAS diagnosis and, ultimately, changed his life and ours for the better. Now he is 15 and a sophomore in a competitive, private high school. He's a straight A student, plays on the soccer team, play trumpet in the Jazz Ensemble, and has a healthy, normal, fun teenage social life! Thank you, Dr. Hood-Judkins! I have always wanted to say thank you but we know longer live in St. Louis. My son is working on a paper for school talking about his experience with PANDAS so I looked you up and felt I had to write. Thank you!
About Dr. Catherine Judkins, PHD
