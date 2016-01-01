Catherine Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Kim, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Catherine Kim, PMHNP
Catherine Kim, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Paramus, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Catherine Kim's Office Locations
- 1 300 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 490-5158
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Kim?
About Catherine Kim, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083256200
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.