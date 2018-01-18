See All Physicians Assistants in Roseville, CA
Catherine Lenz, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Catherine Lenz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA. 

Catherine Lenz works at The Dermatology Center at SacENT in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Locations

  1. 1
    The Dermatology Center at SacENT
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 696-6071
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Catherine Lenz, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487741294
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Lenz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Lenz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Lenz works at The Dermatology Center at SacENT in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Catherine Lenz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Catherine Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Lenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

