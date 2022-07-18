Catherine Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Lucas, PA-C
Overview
Catherine Lucas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Catherine Lucas works at
Locations
Cape Center Internal Medicine3653 Cape Center Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 426-3332
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past few years as my primary care provider, I've found her to be knowledgeable, caring and responsive. I highly recommend her.
About Catherine Lucas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184160038
Catherine Lucas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Catherine Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Lucas.
Catherine Lucas offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.