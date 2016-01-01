Dr. Marreiro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Marreiro, PHD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Marreiro, PHD
Dr. Catherine Marreiro, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Marreiro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marreiro's Office Locations
-
1
California Pacific Medical Center45 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 600-5555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marreiro?
About Dr. Catherine Marreiro, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1851773295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marreiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marreiro works at
Dr. Marreiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marreiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marreiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marreiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.