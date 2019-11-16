Catherine McAlhaney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine McAlhaney, LMFT
Overview
Catherine McAlhaney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Issaquah, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5025 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd Se, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3253
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine McAlhaney?
I love talking to Catherine! I have seen her twice now and each time I have left feeling uplifted and empowered. I wish I had met her sooner. I feel like I am talking to a wise friend that has my best interest in mind.
About Catherine McAlhaney, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710185145
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine McAlhaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Catherine McAlhaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McAlhaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine McAlhaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine McAlhaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.