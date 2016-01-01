Catherine McClellan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McClellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine McClellan, PA-C
Catherine McClellan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Catherine McClellan works at
Locations
Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick8820 Rachel Freeman Way, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 951-1057
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine McClellan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1922549385
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine McClellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
