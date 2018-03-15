See All Family Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Catherine McHugh, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Catherine McHugh works at UW Neighborhood Factoria Clinic in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic
    13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Catherine McHugh, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184934861
Frequently Asked Questions

Catherine McHugh, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Catherine McHugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Catherine McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Catherine McHugh works at UW Neighborhood Factoria Clinic in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Catherine McHugh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Catherine McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McHugh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

