Catherine McHugh, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine McHugh, ARNP
Overview
Catherine McHugh, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Catherine McHugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine McHugh?
Catherine McHugh is an incredibly competent ARNP. She is thorough and really listens to her patients. I would recommend her highly.
About Catherine McHugh, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184934861
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine McHugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Catherine McHugh using Healthline FindCare.
Catherine McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine McHugh works at
3 patients have reviewed Catherine McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McHugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.