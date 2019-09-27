Catherine McNamara, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine McNamara, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Catherine McNamara, APRN
Catherine McNamara, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Catherine McNamara works at
Catherine McNamara's Office Locations
Pinnacle Medical Group6275 Sharlands Ave Ste B15-18, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 204-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Catherine is amazing! She takes time to ask questions and listens to the answers. I would recommend her to any one in my family. She is truly one of the best! Office personnel are kind and friendly.
About Catherine McNamara, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649364613
Catherine McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine McNamara accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Catherine McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McNamara.
