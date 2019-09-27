See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Catherine McNamara, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Catherine McNamara, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Catherine McNamara, APRN

Catherine McNamara, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Catherine McNamara works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Catherine McNamara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Medical Group
    6275 Sharlands Ave Ste B15-18, Reno, NV 89523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 204-4000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Catherine McNamara?

    Sep 27, 2019
    Catherine is amazing! She takes time to ask questions and listens to the answers. I would recommend her to any one in my family. She is truly one of the best! Office personnel are kind and friendly.
    Julia — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Catherine McNamara, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Catherine McNamara, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Catherine McNamara to family and friends

    Catherine McNamara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Catherine McNamara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Catherine McNamara, APRN.

    About Catherine McNamara, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649364613
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine McNamara, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine McNamara works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Catherine McNamara’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Catherine McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McNamara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Catherine McNamara, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.