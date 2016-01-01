See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Catherine Meriwether, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Catherine Meriwether, NP

Catherine Meriwether, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Catherine Meriwether works at SKIN MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Meriwether's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SkinMD
    4515 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 279-5656
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Shave Biopsy of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Catherine Meriwether, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467757609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

