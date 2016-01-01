Catherine Mettauer, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Mettauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Mettauer, LCSW
Overview
Catherine Mettauer, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Fort Worth, TX.
Catherine Mettauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy9800 Hillwood Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (469) 215-5106Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Mettauer?
About Catherine Mettauer, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1992471221
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Mettauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Mettauer works at
Catherine Mettauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Mettauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Mettauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Mettauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.