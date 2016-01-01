See All Pediatric Neurologists in Duluth, MN
Catherine Miller, APRN

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Catherine Miller, APRN

Catherine Miller, APRN is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Catherine Miller works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Catherine Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Delirium Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    About Catherine Miller, APRN

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1972508414
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

